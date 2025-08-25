Graham Steadman on challenging Newcastle Thunder role

NEWCASTLE THUNDER coach Graham Steadman has paid tribute to his squad and says his players are a credit to the club.

Thunder are on a losing streak of 43 matches and are bottom of the table.

But a squad of mainly homegrown players have kept turning up, and a blossoming partnership with York suggests a brighter future, especially given the community work being done in the area.

Former Castleford player and coach Steadman said: “The biggest thing I can say about the club since I’ve been here a short period of three months is the connection between the players, the assistant coach, the medics, the management and everybody involved.

“With the way that they’re connected, everyone is galvanised.

“It’s easy when you’re winning and I’ve been in environments as a player and a coach where you’re winning 80 percent of the time.

“When you come to an environment like this it’s totally different for me, and you are learning on the job every week, but to a man they have been outstanding.

“They are a real credit to the badge and I’ve got nothing but the utmost respect for each and everyone of them.

“There have been signs of progress in recent weeks, but it’s a case of getting more consistent throughout the 80 minutes.

“They’re enjoying it and giving it their best shot. There’s no pressure on them whatsoever.”

Newcastle finish with away games against Goole and Midlands Hurricanes.