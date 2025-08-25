Leeds Rhinos coach delighted with England debutant’s progress

LEEDS RHINOS coach Lois Forsell is delighted with the way Lucy Murray is stepping up as a leader in her side and admits she has seen even more desire from the secondrow since her England debut against Wales earlier this month.

Murray, a Woman of Steel nominee last season, was handed her first international cap by England coach Stuart Barrow alongside team mate Ruby Bruce, in the 62-0 win in Neath.

“Lucy has grown into a bit of a leadership role her in terms of her chat, her learning the game and making sure we’re really accountable in key areas, so I’m really impressed with her,” Forsell told the club website.

“It was great recognition for her to get that call-up and that opportunity and I thought she went really well. She has come back from England really hungry for more involvement on that scene.”