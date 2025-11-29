Hill Dickinson Stadium ‘perhaps too small’ as Grand Final venues discussed

RUGBY LEAGUE has taken to Hill Dickinson Stadium – but Rugby League Commercial’s managing director Rhodri Jones has admitted it may be too small for the Grand Final.

With Everton’s new venue now being revealed as the Magic Weekend host next season, and following an impressive debut for the second Ashes Test, the question of it potentially hosting the Super League Grand Final was broached in a media briefing.

Jones discussed the possibility of Everton hosting the showpiece event, but revealed that the much-reduced capacity (52,000) as compared to Old Trafford (74,000) is a key factor as to why Manchester United’s ground – which has a contract for the event up to 2027 – holds the power as things stand.

“Some people view it (Everton) as a good venue for the Grand Final but perhaps it’s too small,” Jones said.

“I think economics will play a key part in that as well. Old Trafford has the ability to host 70,000 people and Hill Dickinson has 52,000.

“Those 20,000 seats are quite valuable so that’s probably the biggest factor for us but we have to evolve.”

Jones also referenced the increasing capacity at Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium in raising a venue under consideration for rugby league in the future.

“There’s a stadium just out there (next to the RFL’s headquarters) that will go to 60,000 for the start of the next (2026/27) football season,” he said.

“We’re contracted to Old Trafford until the end of 2027 so that’s another two years and another two Grand Finals in that current contract.

“And, as everyone’s aware, Manchester United are talking about a new stadium themselves as well.

“So I think we’re in a good place.”