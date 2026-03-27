Halifax Panthers have enough quality to see off dogged Salford

SALFORD 22 HALIFAX PANTHERS 28

KASEY SMITH, CorpAcq Stadium, Friday

HALIFAX’s quality proved the difference as they outlasted a determined Salford side in a battle of two clubs brought back to life in recent months.

The Panthers came from 10-0 down to lead 16-10 at the break, before surviving a Salford second-half onslaught to secure back-to-back victories and hand their hosts a fourth successive loss.

Salford have endured some heavy defeats in recent weeks, and the loss of coach Mike Grady days prior, but showed plenty of fight as they threatened to get one over the Yorkshire side. Even when fullback Matty Ross was forced off with injury around the hour mark, it was Salford who looked the livelier, though Halifax held firm.

Halifax – having retained much of the squad that reached last year’s semi-finals despite their recent liquidation – grew stronger as the game progressed, with their experience showing as Salford struggled to break down Halifax in the second half, despite their best efforts.

Salford struck early, taking the lead inside the opening ten minutes. A swift move to the right created space for Ollie Garmston, who was perfectly positioned to capitalise. He drove powerfully to the line and stretched out an arm to ground the ball for a well-earned four-pointer.

Halifax could have got themselves level when Ben Tibbs accelerated like a rocket after collecting Toby Hughes’ kick. The winger looked destined to finish a stunning length-of-the-field try, only for prop Jack Bibby to burst into life to catch Tibbs, dragging him back just in time.

The danger, though, was not yet averted. Ross stepped up to deliver a brilliant, try-saving tackle on the line, capping a great defensive effort.

Then a high Hughes kick caused Tibbs to fumble, giving Salford the platform to double their lead through the clever Brad Dwyer – a menace out of dummy-half – who capitalised with a clever show-and-go to score.

But the Panthers struck back immediately through Will Calcott who crashed over from close range, with Darius Carter converting.

Tibbs redeemed himself by diving over in the corner, following a slick move with Crooks, who delivered a perfect pass for the winger to equalise.

Right before the break, Halifax edged ahead, and it was fullback Crooks who burst through a gap, scoring to completely turn the game on its head at half-time.

Halifax were in the mood to put this one to bed and good work from Adam O’Brien sent Owen McCarron over for their fourth try, with Halifax gaining a two-score lead.

However the momentum shifted again and Salford, having been camped on the Panthers line, made the pressure pay as Fin Yates ran through a gap to prevent Halifax from establishing an unassailable lead.

What followed was an enormous amount of Salford pressure, but the Panthers dug in and recovered to deliver a crucial score through McCarron, leaving their hosts a mountain to climb in the final ten minutes.

Salford refused to lie down, and with just three minutes remaining, Jack Bibby cut the deficit. Gatcliffe quickly converted, leaving Halifax with a 28-22 lead with two left on the clock.

The whole stadium was willing Salford on but Halifax survived, cutting out Joe Hartley’s path to the goal-line as the hooter rang.

GAMESTAR: Ben Crooks produced powerful carries, set up a couple of Panthers scores and grabbed one of his own.

GAMEBREAKER: Owen McCarron’s late score came against the run of play and brushed away any hopes of a Salford comeback.

MATCHFACTS

SALFORD

27 Matty Ross

5 Jack Holmes

12 Ollie Garmston

20 Joe Hartley

38 Keane Gilford

21 Jack Gatcliffe

7 Toby Hughes

37 Jack Bibby

9 Brad Dwyer

8 Sam Bowring

10 Owen Haldenby

26 Reece Stanton

14 Fin Yates

Subs (all used)

23 Noah Appleby

24 Cole Appleby

36 Danny Lynch

42 Shaun Costello

Tries: Garmston (8), Dwyer (19), Yates (51), Bibby (77)

Goals: Gatcliffe 3/4

PANTHERS

11 Ben Crooks

2 Ben Tibbs

22 Darius Carter

19 Zack McComb

5 Alfie Lindsey

20 Vila Halafihi

9 Adam O’Brien

8 Will Calcott

7 Curtis Davies

18 Hugo Salabio

21 Ben Forster

13 Jacob Fairbank

12 Owen McCarron

Subs (all used)

1 Ben Will

3 Josh Lynam

14 Riley Thompson

23 Leon Cowen

Tries: Calcott (22), Tibbs (27), Crooks (39), McCarron (44, 71)

Goals: Carter 4/5

SCORING SEQUENCE: 4-0, 10-0, 10-6, 10-10, 10-16; 10-22, 16-22, 16-28, 22-28

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Salford: Brad Dwyer; Panthers: Ben Crooks

Penalty count: 6-2

Half-time: 10-16

Referee: Adam Williams

Attendance: 3,125