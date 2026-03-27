Roger Tuivasa-Sheck confirms Wakefield Trinity move

ROGER TUIVASA-SHECK has confirmed that he has signed a two-year deal with Wakefield Trinity, in a major coup for Super League.

The 32-year-old New Zealand Warriors star, a Dally M Medal and International Golden Boot winner, will join ambitious Wakefield from next season.

He revealed the news in a video blog, saying: “That’s it, done. I just signed a two-year deal with Wakefield Trinity in Super League.

“I’ll take my family with me, have an adventure, try and win the comp, and have a lot of fun.

“Let’s see how we go – the show goes on.”

Versatile back Tuivasa-Sheck has starred both in the NRL and internationally, as well as in rugby union as an All Black.

He broke through with Sydney Roosters and helped them win the NRL in 2013, which was only his second season, playing on the wing in their Grand Final victory over Manly Sea Eagles.

Part of the New Zealand squad which reached the World Cup final that year – scoring two tries in the semi-final win over England at Wembley – he then joined the Warriors in 2015 and enjoyed the best spell of his career.

Tuivasa-Sheck won the Dally M Medal as the NRL’s best player in 2018, and followed that up with the Golden Boot award as the best player in internationals the following year after shining at fullback in two wins over the touring Great Britain.

But he left rugby league to take on its rival code in 2021, playing a season and a half for the Auckland-based Blues in the continent-wide Super Rugby Pacific competition.

As a centre, Tuivasa-Sheck played three games for New Zealand in 2022 against Ireland, Australia and Japan.

He came back to the Warriors ahead of the 2024 season and has since taken his overall NRL record to 75 tries in 236 matches.

On his return to league he also switched allegiance to Samoa, the country of his birth, adding five caps to the 20 made for the Kiwis.

While he’ll be 33 when he heads to Wakefield, Tuivasa-Sheck’s signing is a significant statement by a club which was in the Championship only two years ago.

Under owner Matt Ellis, Trinity have designs on competing at the top of Super League, finishing sixth on their top-flight return last season.

Before the signing was confirmed, head coach Daryl Powell described Tuivasa-Sheck as an “unbelievable player” and added: “I think he would have a big impact in this competition.”