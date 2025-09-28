Halifax Panthers overpower London Roosters for Wheelchair Super League title and treble

HALIFAX PANTHERS 42 LONDON ROOSTERS 32

IAN GOLDEN, National Basketball Centre, Manchester, Sunday

HALIFAX completed the treble after a fast and physical Super League Grand Final against London Roosters.

The Panthers, who had already won the Challenge Cup and League Leaders Shield, didn’t have it all their own way from the start, as 15-year-old Casper Wass gave Roosters the lead with a try in under two minutes. Joe Coyd, who created the try, converted.

But Halifax got back into the game after Mason Billington was sinbinned for shirt pulling around the neck. From the penalty, Rob Hawkins went over with Wayne Boardman unable to land the kick.

Nathan Holmes thought he’d added a second try straight away, but it was ruled out for a forward pass.

However, they did score a second when Jack Brown superbly chased down Boardman’s kick, outpacing Jack Linden to score in the corner. Boardman converted to put the score onto 10-6.

Brown turned from scorer to provider just a couple of minutes later, when he kicked long for Hawkins to latch onto for his second. Boardman couldn’t convert.

Halifax’s fourth try came on 25 minutes, from a length of the field set following a penalty, with Brown touching down. Hawkins converted.

London struck back on 33 minutes with a Lewis King try in the corner, but the balance was addressed straight away when Brown scored a brilliant individual try to complete his hat-trick. Hawkins converted then added a penalty to put the half-time score onto 28-10.

After the interval, replicating the first half, London opened the scoring, with King’s second of the game coming on 48 minutes. Jason Owen’s kick went in off the post.

But Halifax extended their lead on 53 minutes. Initially, King made a try-saving tackle on Joe Calcott, and a couple of tackles later, Brown avoided all-comers to score his fourth try of the game. Hawkins’ kick was wide, but Halifax were 32-16 up.

London weren’t finished yet. As soon as they regained the ball, Owen scored in the corner, but his kick was wide.

However, an error gave Halifax the ball back again, and two plays later they scored as Boardman rolled in for the easiest try of the evening, converting his own score.

That score gave Halifax a three-try cushion, and it was soon four as Hawkins picked up a kick to score from the first set after kick-off. Boardman’s kick hit the post.

London struck back again, from a penalty, with Coyd setting up Wass for his second try of the game. Owen converted.

Brown looked to cement things with seven minutes to go but couldn’t land a drop-goal and London were still just about in it.

But Halifax held out. Wass completed his hat-trick with two minutes remaining and Owen improved, but there was too much ground to make up, and it was the Panthers who were celebrating a job well done.

GAMESTAR: Jack Brown, whose skill showed throughout and deserved his four excellent tries.

GAMEBREAKER: Halifax’s defence in the last 14 minutes. London’s final try was in the 78th minute, and they scored just a few minutes earlier, it could have been a different result.

MATCHFACTS

PANTHERS

1 Wayne Boardman

2 Rob Hawkins

6 Nathan Holmes

11 Jack Brown

14 Finlay O’Neill

Subs

5 Joe Calcott

8 Jordan Holt (not used)

12 Cian Horgan

Tries: Hawkins (8, 18, 62), Brown (16, 25, 36, 53), Boardman (60)

Goals: Boardman 2/5, Hawkins 3/4

ROOSTERS

1 Mason Billington

3 Joe Coyd

5 Lewis King

7 Jack Linden

11 Casper Wass

Subs

4 Jason Owen

6 Matt Wass (not used)

8 Max Owen (not used)

Tries: Wass (2, 66, 78), King (33, 48), Owen (56)

Goals: Coyd 1/1, Owen 3/5

Sin bin: Billington (8) – shirt pulling

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 4-6, 10-6, 14-6, 20-6, 20-10, 26-10, 28-10; 28-16, 32-16, 32-20, 38-20, 42-20, 42-26, 42-32

Rugby Leaguer and League Express Players of the Match

Panthers: Jack Brown; Roosters: Casper Wass

Penalty count: 6-6

Half-time: 28-10

Referee: Rebecca Whitley