Kells A win Cumberland League Division One top-four final

KELLS A beat HENSINGHAM A 38-32 after extra time in Friday’s HOLMEN IGGESUND CUMBERLAND LEAGUE DIVISION ONE TOP-FOUR FINAL at Egremont.

The Miners are celebrating after posting a Ryan Starkie brace and tries by Dan Starkie, Blaine Graham, Jamie Jennings, Callum Kinrade and Aaron Burns. Ryan Wood (three) and Ross Gainford (two) landed the goals.

The Hens had been level through a couple of Jackson Smith touchdowns, with Luke Clements, Keir Starkie, Theo Crowe and Henley Donnan also dotting down and Olly Dunn converting four scores.

Saturday’s PREMIER DIVISION TOP-FOUR SEMI-FINAL between MARYPORT and LOWCA went the way of the hosts, who prevailed 44-10.

There were two tries each for Danny Herbert and Chris Ivison, with Darren Pape, Scott Akehurst, Joel Baker and Ashley Smith also racing in. Lewis Moore landed four goals and Craig Foster was twice on target.

Ashton Briscoe and Luke Stockton replied for the visitors and Billy Penrice improved one effort.

Elsewhere, Wath Brow Hornets A hadn’t enough eligible players to raise a side for the trip to Seaton.