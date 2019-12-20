Halifax reveal squad numbers for 2020

Halifax have become the latest club to reveal their squad numbers for 2020.

New signings Scott Grix, Jodie Broughton, Tom Gilmore, Keegan Hirst and Matt Garside have all been handed starting jerseys, while James Woodburn-Hall, Elliot Morris and Brandon Moore have been given upgrades to numbers 4, 8 and 9 respectively.

“In some cases the numbers mean something, in other cases they don’t,” said Grix.

“They are what they are; we need to allocate those shirts, but it’s not something we spent hours and hours deliberating and I think it’s unlikely we’ll line up with a one to 17 in round one.

“For some of the players it’s a reward for their efforts, both last season and in training.

“Elliot Morris falls into that category and so does Connor Davies and this should be a shot in the arm for both of them.”

1. Scott Grix

2. Shaun Robinson

3. Steve Tyrer

4. James Woodburn-Hall

5. Jodie Broughton

6. Scott Murrell

7. Tom Gilmour

8. Elliot Morris

9. Brandon Moore

10. Keegan Hirst

11. Matt Garside

12. Ed Barber

13. Jacob Fairbank

14. Keal Carlile

15. Paul Brearley

16. Connor Davies

17. Ben Kavanagh

18. James Saltonstall

19. Conor McGrath

20. Curtis Davies

21. Reece Chapman-Smith

22. Will Calcott

24. Sion Jones

25. Oliver Waite

26. Fraser Stroud

29. Daniel Fleming

31. Kevin Larroyer