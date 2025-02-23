Harry Higham seals Swinton Lions win against Whitehaven

SWINTON LIONS 16 WHITEHAVEN 10

IAN RIGG, Heywood Road, Sunday

SWINTON got their League One season off to a winning start, but it was all in the balance until two minutes from the end when Harry Higham capitalised on a Whitehaven fumble to cross for the decisive score.

In a ding-dong battle the Lions started well and scored the first try of the game after four minutes when Ellis Anderson broke down the left and fed the ball inside to the supporting Jordan Paga, who raced in by the posts and Dan Abram converted.

Haven came into the game a little more after that but the strong wind was causing problems with the defenders from both sides as they tried to control the ball.

A Lions handling error put Ha en in a good position, and they opened their account when Ethan Bickerdike crossed on the right, but Kieran Tyrer was unable to add the conversion.

Both sides then had chances at the line but handing again let them down in the difficult conditions.

The Lions went back into the lead twelve minutes from the break when a superb angled run by Higham saw the centre cut inside to race in under the posts and Abram added the conversion for an eight-point lead.

Paga almost claimed a second a few minutes later, but this time the Haven defence held firm.

The half finished with both sides again having good chances but with defences continuing to be on top.

It was Haven who start the second half strongly, going close almost immediately but a knock-on frustrated their efforts. But they did capitalise in the end when Aaron Turnbull took a couple of defenders with him to score by the posts and Tyrer converted to reduce the gap to two points.

The Lions then had a chance to go further ahead on 55 minutes when they were awarded a penalty in front of the posts but decided to play the ball and then lost it in the second tackle, allowing Haven to clear the line.

Jack Newbigin made a strong break for Whitehaven a minute later but good defence from the Lions again held him out.

They then bombed a try on the left when Jordan Burns lost control of the ball going for the corner.

At this stage the game could have gone either way and the defences were being tested but still holding out well.

A high kick by Haven caused major problems for the Lions’ defence as the wind made the ball swirl and it bounced seemingly in several directions, but in the end Abram got it under control and cleared his line.

Lions substitute Trent Kelly-Duffy almost scored with his first touch with six minutes left but was grounded just short of the line.

The match winner for the Lions came with just under two minutes left when Abram put a high ball towards the line, and it was fumbled by a Haven defender and Higham was first to react to collect the ball and dive over on the right.

Abram was unable to convert but Higham’s two tries had contributed to a six-point victory to get the Lions off the mark.

GAMESTAR: Harry Higham scored a stunner and then the winner.

GAMEBREAKER: The winning try from Higham with two minutes left.

MATCHFACTS

LIONS

1 Louie Roberts

2 Ellis Anderson

5 Harry Higham

22 Aaron Lynch

25 Frank Sergent

14 Jordan Paga

19 Dan Abram

8 Adam Sidlow

21 Ben Hartill

33 Alfie Sinclair

11 Gav Rodden

12 Mitch Cox

16 Finley Beardsworth

Subs (all used)

9 George Roby

29 Trent Kelly-Duffy

36 Jake Davies

10 Bobby Shingler

Tries: Paga (4), Higham (28, 78)

Goals: Abram 2/3

WHITEHAVEN

1 Jordan Burns

2 Mitchell Todd

3 Chris Taylor

4 Ethan Bickerdike

22 Max Anderson-Moore

6 Kieran Tyrer

26 Jack Newbigin

8 Jake Pearce

9 Ellison Holgate

10 Jordan Thomson

11 Connor Holliday

19 Rio McQuistan

13 Jack Kellett

Subs (all used)

14 Cameron Brown

17 Thomas McKinney

18 Aaron Turnbull

16 Brad Brennan

Tries: Bickerdike (15), Turnbull (48)

Goals: Tyrer 1/2

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 6-4, 12-4; 12-10, 16-10

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Lions: Harry Higham; Whitehaven: Connor Holliday

Penalty count: 3-7

Half-time: 12-4

Referee: Denton Arnold

Attendance: 742