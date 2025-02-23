North Wales Crusaders make history at Dewsbury Rams

DEWSBURY RAMS 10 NORTH WALES CRUSADERS 20

KEITH McGHIE, FLAIR Stadium, Sunday

PATRICK Ah van scored a brace of tries as North Wales kicked off their League One campaign with a first ever victory over Dewsbury.

In their four previous meetings, irrespective of the venue, the now Colwyn Bay-based side had failed to come out on the positive side of the score ledger.

But a tough tackling and hard-grafted display in difficult conditions helped the Welsh club bounce back from disappointing exits in both cup competitions during the previous two weekends.

It was far from the ideal start to the Rams’ bid to make an immediate return to the Championship after last season’s efforts ended in relegation, but they were victims of poor ball control as much as the undoubted enthusiasm of their opponents.

Rams’ coach Paul March named the same 17 that battled past Workington in the 1895 Cup in Cumbria the previous weekend.

Crusaders’ chief Carl Forster was able to add to his playing roster veteran halfback Jamie Dallimore, Jake Spedding, Joe Baldwin and Paddy Jones, who all missed their cup exit at Goole through illness and injuries.

After Jack McShane was held up on the last tackle, North Wales took an early lead through a penalty, after a tip tackle in front of the posts at the other end, which was converted by Dallimore.

Strong defence from the Crusaders was needed to keep the Rams at bay for much of the opening half with desperate cover on their own line twice keeping the hosts’ portion of the scoreboard blank.

Dewsbury savoured the lions’ share of possession and territory, but it was Patrick Ah Van who crossed first for the Crusaders in the 21st minute, after a partly missed tackle on Lloyd Roby opened up the chance.

Dallimore was unable to judge the blustery wind with the subsequent kick and a handling error by the otherwise hard-working Spedding helped the Rams gain a position whereby George Senior was able to capitalise on a defender shooting out of the line yet missing his target, to scramble his way across the line near the corner.

Jacob Hookem was no more successful at conquering the difficult breeze with his kick.

Louis Collinson was then held up before a succession of penalties helped North Wales into a position where Sam Wilde twisted his way over from close range to give the Welsh side more breathing space at the interval with a six-point lead.

A fumbled ball from the kick-off gave Cole Oakley two early chances to consolidate the Crusaders’ lead, but he was held up both times.

However, a high tackle within range gave Dallimore, now in his second spell with the Crusaders, an opportunity to open a two-score lead.

Jordan Gibson was magnificently stopped on the line by a last gasp tackle from Craig McShane, but the Crusaders were not to be denied a further try as Josh Eaves spotted Ah Van unmarked and put the former Bradford winger in for his second score in the corner.

Dallimore, slotted over his most difficult kick thus far and Crusaders had one hand on victory at 18-4, with barely a quarter of an hour to play, and a small but vociferous following, who were now chanting songs more associated with the other end of their country’s rugby union heritage.

Dallimore took his goal tally to four with a late penalty, which threatened a slightly flattering final scoreline before Jamie Field grabbed a last-minute consolation for Dewsbury, which Hookem converted.

GAMESTAR: Jack Houghton put in a hard-running and tough tackling display in miserable conditions where finesse was not the key to success.

GAMEBREAKER: Patrick Ah Van’s converted second try was always going to prove a bridge too far for an errant Dewsbury.

MATCHFACTS

RAMS

30 Craig McShane

2 Tom Brierley

3 Caelum Jordan

4 George Senior

27 Tom Delaney

6 Dan Coates

7 Jacob Hookem

20 Harvey Roberts

31 Jack McShane

13 Declan Tomlinson

15 Keenan Tomlinson

11 Joe Summers

16 Louis Collinson

Subs (all used)

9 Sam Day

18 Jamie Field

19 Jack Biggs

24 Dale Ferguson

Tries: Senior (31), Field (78)

Goals: Hookem 1/2

CRUSADERS

1 Lloyd Roby

5 Patrick Ah Van

3 Kieran Taylor

20 Jake Spedding

21 Oliver Brookes

22 Jamie Dallimore

7 Jordan Gibson

8 Jack Houghton

14 Joe Baldwin

10 Chris Barratt

12 Cole Oakley

11 Sam Wild

13 Olly Davies

Subs (all used)

15 Shaun Costello

18 Liam Cooper

19 Josh Eaves

23 Paddy Jones

Tries: Ah Van (21, 65), Wilde (38)

Goals: Dallimore 4/6

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 4-6, 4-10; 4-12, 4-18, 4-20, 10-20

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Rams: Craig McShane; Crusaders: Jack Houghton

Penalty count: 8-8

Half-time: 4-10

Referee: Aaryn Belafonte