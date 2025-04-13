‘He will be the complete package’: Huddersfield Giants youngster signs first pro deal

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS prospect Jacob Algar has signed his first professional contract with the club.

The forward is yet to make his first-team debut but featured in pre-season and has been named in Huddersfield’s 21-man squad for the clash with Catalans Dragons.

Algar has penned a two-year deal, to begin ahead of next season.

Academy head coach Steve Fox said: “He’s a big and athletic lad with great leg speed.

“He can play front or back row, he’s got great awareness within the game and is so robust. He’s going to be the complete package.”

Algar said: “It’s a really exciting time for me. I just want to work hard and repay the faith they’ve shown in me.”