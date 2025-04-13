Swansea take the honours in Wales Varsity Match

CARDIFF UNIVERSITY 14 SWANSEA UNIVERSITY 46

IAN GOLDEN, Cardiff University Sports Park, Llanrumney, Wednesday

SWANSEA took the honours for the second year in a row following a dominant second half.

Wales’ oldest continuous Rugby League side, founded in 1977, were never behind – but it was close until 55 minutes, after which the visitors scored five tries without reply.

Swansea had claimed Cardiff’s scalp in the inaugural match last year and looked like favourites from the off this time around, especially as they fielded seven Wales Students squad members compared to Cardiff’s two.

For many of the hundreds present on Varsity Festival Day, daubed in either Cardiff red or Swansea green, it may have been their first experience of live Rugby League as, at the start, every tackle was cheered.

When they realised how many tackles are made in Rugby League, the cheering petered out, but they remained noisy and encouraging to both sides throughout the game, creating a great atmosphere.

Jack Hunter gave Swansea the lead in the sixth minute with a try wide out. His Wales Students teammate Thomas Moore couldn’t land the conversion.

Lewis Ingram, another international, and a product of the Welsh community junior system at Bridgend Blue Bulls, broke free to score in the same spot to double the lead on twelve minutes, and this time Moore brilliantly landed the kick and the score was up to 10-0.

Cardiff’s Jared Hughes was given a yellow card for a high tackle but the home side got a try back when down to twelve. Ireland Under 19 international Patrick Walsh, a product of Leigh Miners Rangers, dived over, but Jack Leftley missed the kick.

Swansea were back over on the half-hour. Ingram opened up a gap for Harvey Dryland, who did well to score when under pressure. The try was unconverted but Swansea now had a 14-4 lead.

The same gap appeared on the Cardiff flank a few minutes later and this time Ingram went himself to score Swansea’s fourth try. Moore kicked the goal from wide out.

But just before half-time, Guy Chalstrey picked up a loose ball to score a second try for Cardiff. Leftley converted.

Four minutes into the second half, Cardiff scored again. Hughes was under pressure but still managed to ground wide out. Leftley’s kick swung wide.

By this time the encounter had become a little heated, such was the intensity of the rivalry. Following the second brawl of the day, referee Craig Davies had to get out the yellow card again, with Cardiff’s Tom Fleming and Swansea’s Tristan Walters going to the sin bin.

And it was Swansea who scored soon after that and dominated the rest of the game.

Alex Thorpe used his strength to take the ball, and a couple of Cardiff players, over the line. Moore converted.

Ben Pourrat then struck. Moore couldn’t convert but added the next try, under the sticks, making it easy for himself to add the extras and take the score to 36-14.

A touch of brilliance from Walters set up Swansea’s next try. When the ball looked like it was going over the dead-ball line, he acrobatically palmed it back to Moore who had an easy score and also added the goal.

Ingram ran over to complete his hat-trick with six minutes remaining.

CARDIFF: Toby Andrews, Aidan Murphy, Owen Palmer, Jack Leftley, Jared Hughes, Lloyd Miller, Archie Stimpson, Tom Fleming, Guy Chalstrey, James McLaughlin, Olly Darlington, Greg Cook, Alex Naylor. Subs: Rhys Hill, Sam Chaloner, Patrick Walsh, Ben Jones.

Tries: Walsh (24), Chalstrey (40), Hughes (44); Goals: Leftley 1/3

SWANSEA: Lewis Ingram, Oliver Moody, Tristan Walters, Harvey Dryland, Jack Hunter, Nat Cotton, Thomas Moore, Rahul Viney, Charlie Penton, Dan Kernick, Alex Thorpe, Archie Willock, Eli Weekes. Subs: Ben Pourrat, James Sanderson, Nathan Stubbs, Myles Cullen.

Tries: Hunter (6), Ingram (12, 34, 74), Dryland (30), Thorpe (55), Pourrat (59), Moore (64, 68); Goals: Moore: 5/9

Half-time: 10-20; Referee: Craig Davies