‘He’ll prosper in the NRL’: Morgan Gannon signs for New Zealand Warriors

NEW ZEALAND WARRIORS have confirmed the signing of Morgan Gannon, with the Englishman penning a three-year contract.

Gannon will leave Leeds Rhinos at the end of the current season to head to the NRL.

And the Warriors are confident that the 21-year-old can make a splash in the competition.

“We’ve been watching Morgan and we’re excited about what he has to offer our club,” said head coach Andrew Webster, who coached at Hull KR while Gannon’s father Jim was a player there in the late 2000s.

“He has a strong work ethic, runs hard lines, has ball-playing ability and defends well.

“He’ll complement our back-row forwards and he’ll prosper in our environment and in the NRL.”

General manager Andrew McFadden said: “Morgan is a quality young forward and we’re excited to add him to our roster for 2026 and beyond.

“Players out of the Super League are having a growing influence in the NRL and we see Morgan adding to that with us.

“He’s keen to challenge himself in the NRL and we want to give him that opportunity.”

Leeds claim that Gannon turned down a “substantial offer” to stay at Headingley.