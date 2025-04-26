North Queensland Cowboys come from behind to crush Gold Coast Titans

NORTH QUEENSLAND COWBOYS 50 GOLD COAST TITANS 18

TOM SMITH, Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Saturday

ROBERT DERBY snagged three of the Cowboys’ seven second-half tries as North Queensland overran the Gold Coast in Townsville to notch their fourth straight win.

Minus playmakers Keano Kini (neck), Jayden Campbell (ankle) and Kieran Foran (biceps), the Titans shot to an unlikely 18-6 lead, with opposition fullback Jake Clifford in the sin bin for a professional foul.

But Tom Dearden orchestrated a stunning fightback to help North Queensland notch a half-century, with Jaimin Jolliffe and Brock Gray both binned for high tackles.

England international John Bateman returned from the spider bite that landed him in hospital for four days, while ace Titans David Fifita and Alofiana Khan-Pereira both came back from hamstring injuries.

Clifford crashed over first before his ten-minute sideline stint for saving a try with a professional foul — and in between, the Gold Coast struck through Jojo Fifita, Brian Kelly and Beau Fermor to establish an unexpected lead.

But with his halfback off the park, prolific Cowboys back-rower Jeremiah Nanai scored a signature barnstorming try to close the gap to six at the break.

And Jolliffe’s binning shifted the momentum, as Derby snared his first.

Jaxon Purdue put the Cowboys in front, Nanai’s second stretched their lead, and Gray’s sin bin cemented the hosts’ advantage.

Then Reece Robson, Murray Taulagi and Derby piled on the pain for the visitors, with the Papua New Guinea winger completing his maiden NRL hat-trick at the death.

COWBOYS: 1 Scott Drinkwater, 2 Robert Derby, 3 Jaxon Purdue, 4 Viliami Vailea, 5 Murray Taulagi, 6 Tom Dearden, 7 Jake Clifford, 10 Jason Taumalolo, 9 Reece Robson, 22 Jordan McLean, 11 John Bateman, 12 Jeremiah Nanai, 13 Reuben Cotter. Subs (all used): 14 Sam McIntyre, 16 Griffin Neame, 17 Coen Hess, 18 Harrison Edwards

Tries: Clifford (8), Nanai (36, 59), Derby (47, 69, 80), Purdue (52), Robson (67), Taulagi (72); Goals: Drinkwater 6/8, Taulagi 1/1; Sin bin: Clifford (31) – professional foul

TITANS: 1 Jaylan De Groot, 2 Alofiana Khan-Pereira, 3 Brian Kelly, 4 Phillip Sami, 5 Jojo Fifita, 6 AJ Brimson, 7 Tom Weaver, 8 Moeaki Fotuaika, 9 Sam Verrills, 10 Reagan Campbell-Gillard, 11 Chris Randall, 12 Beau Fermor, 13 Tino Fa’asuamaleaui. Subs (all used): 14 David Fifita, 15 Jaimin Jolliffe, 16 Brock Gray, 17 Arama Hau

Tries: J Fifita (13), Kelly (16), Fermor (18); Goals: Weaver 3/4; Sin bin: Jolliffe (40) – high tackle, Gray (61) – high tackle

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 6-4, 6-10, 6-16, 6-18, 12-18; 18-18, 22-18, 26-18, 32-18, 38-18, 44-18, 50-18

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Cowboys: Tom Dearden; Titans: Beau Fermor

Penalty count: 5-6; Half-time: 12-18; Referee: Chris Butler