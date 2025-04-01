‘The kind of player I wish St Helens had signed 12 months ago’ – Paul Sculthorpe on Marc Sneyd

ST HELENS legend Paul Sculthorpe believes St Helens should have signed new Warrington Wolves recruit Marc Sneyd a year ago.

Sneyd has just made the move to Warrington from Salford Red Devils following financial issues at the latter, and his influence was already visible on the Wolves as he made his debut against Saints last Friday night.

A superb grubber kick laid a try on a plate for his new halfback partner George Williams with Sneyd’s influence allowing Williams to concentrate on his running game.

With a deadly eye for goal as well, Sneyd has a rugby brain that very few can match – and Sculthorpe believes that Saints should have made a move for the 34-year-old.

“Sneyd has got the full box of tricks: he has got the short and long kicking game, he has got the drop goals, he’s got the goal kicking but it’s just his player management,” Sculthorpe said live on Sky Sports.

“He is always a player that looks like he’s got all the time in the world on the ball.

“For me, he is the kind of player I wish St Helens had signed 12 months ago.”