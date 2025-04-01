Luke Robinson wants video technology improvement after Huddersfield Giants’ Oliver Wilson ban fear

LUKE ROBINSON wants an improvement in video technology as the Huddersfield Giants head coach admits he didn’t contest Oliver Wilson’s ban for fear of it being extended.

Wilson was slapped with 15 penalty points after being charged with Grade D Head Contact in the aftermath of Huddersfield’s 23-10 loss to the Salford Red Devils last weekend.

Those 15 penalty points meant that Wilson was banned for two games and given a fine and with Huddersfield short on bodies, it may well have influenced Robinson to try and appeal the suspension.

However, the Giants boss decided not to appeal on the basis that Wilson’s ban could have been extended on the lack of video evidence available.

“Oliver Wilson’s ban we debated for a long time. Olly couldn’t remember the incident himself as there wasn’t much in it but he is an important player for us.

“We were contemplating contesting it but what we realise a lot of time in rugby league is that you are guilty and you’ve got to prove your innocence.

“The video footage was very limited in what you could see. You could see a little bit of the whiplash on Harvey Wilson but it wasn’t clear cut.

“We deemed that we could have potentially have lost him for another match. We thought the squad with what we currently have out there that it would not be in our best interests to lose Wilson for another week.”

Robinson does feel that the technology needs to improve in order to make things more clear cut.

“It feels like you’re going back in time again. I like the video referee.

“I like the fact you get a clearer picture of the incident and maybe it’s not always the correct result but you’ve got a better chance of seeing it.

“The game is about fine margins and we’ve lost a fair few games by fine margins and you want clear evidence and the right decisions being made.

“The couple of key moments have massive implications on where you finish.”