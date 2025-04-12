High-flying Midlands Hurricanes sign Hunslet winger

MIDLANDS HURRICANES have signed winger Joe Hartley from Hunslet on a deal until the end of the season.

Hartley, 26, starred in League One in recent seasons for Oldham, Rochdale and Workington, where he scored a brace of tries against Midlands towards the end of last season.

He turned out for the Hurricanes earlier this season against Keighley while on loan, and after training with the club for a number of weeks, his temporary stay has been made permanent.

Hartley said: “I’m really happy to have signed for Midlands for the rest of the season and I am grateful to Mark and everyone else at the club for this opportunity.

“After a short loan spell at the club, I could see immediately that they were a great club with even better ambitions and it was something I really wanted to get involved with.

“The lads and coaches made me feel very welcome from day one and I’m now hoping I can contribute to the team and its success when my opportunity comes.”

Hartley will also be dual-registered with community club Oldham St Annes.

Midlands coach Mark Dunning added: “We’re pleased to welcome Joe and his family to the Canes family on a permanent basis.

“Joe spent some time with us on loan and fit in really well with the team and culture which is testament to him and his character.

“He has plenty of ability and experience at this level which will add strength in depth to our options in the outside backs.

“With Joe only playing once since September, we will allow Joe to go on dual-registration with his community club in the National Conference League to get some valuable game time whilst he pushes for his opportunity to get into the first team.”