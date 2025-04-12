Keighley Cougars form partnership with local community club

KEIGHLEY COUGARS have forged a new strategic partnership with local community club Keighley Albion.

The collaboration will include joint opposed training sessions, shared coaching knowledge to benefit both clubs, access to Cougar Park facilities for Albion senior teams and coaching sessions for Albion juniors led by Cougars staff.

The partnership was kicked off with a session for nearly 20 junior players from the Albion Under 15s being coached by former Super League and international player Jake Webster.

A club spokesperson said: “This is just the beginning. Over the coming weeks and months, the partnership will evolve, with plans for more joint initiatives to support both clubs and the wider Keighley RL community.

“We’ll also be teaming up to promote each other’s fixtures across social media and to our supporters so no one misses a moment of the action.

“Together, we’re committed to the future of Rugby League in Keighley.”

In a busy week off the field for the Cougars, they also revealed an extended partnership with broadband provider Brsk.

Their support provides fans fast, reliable wi-fi around the stadium and enables games to be streamed from Cougar Park.