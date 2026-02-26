Holly Speakman, 42, leaves Wigan Warriors

DENIS BETTS has heaped praise on Wigan’s record appearance maker Holly Speakman, who has announced she is to step away from the club after eight years.

The now 42-year-old was part of the inaugural Warriors Super League squad in 2018 and featured from the bench as Wigan won the Super League Grand Final that same year.

She was also part of the squad that won the Challenge Cup Final, the League Leaders’ Shield and the Grand Final in 2025.

In total, Speakman made 104 appearances for the club, scoring eleven tries, but will now turn her focus to her continued role as women’s open age assistant coach with Wigan St Patrick’s.

She will also continue to play in the open age game, alongside concentrating on her day job and spending time with her first grandchild.

“Holly has made a massive contribution to the standard of Wigan Warriors Women,” said Betts.

“Her energy, enthusiasm and love for the game was clear to see in every training session and every game.

“Her leadership both on and off the field were a huge part of our success in 2025. I personally can’t thank her enough for everything she has done while I’ve been head coach.

“Her contribution obviously goes a lot further back than me, she deserves all the success she has had and hopefully will be a big part of this club moving forward.”

On her departure, Speakman added: “It’s with real sadness that I’ll be leaving Wigan Warriors but at this moment it’s the right choice for me. I want to focus on my work and most importantly, my family.

“I’m walking away with incredible memories and so much pride in what I’ve achieved — moments that my family have been there to witness and share with me. It has truly been an honour to wear the badge and represent this club.”