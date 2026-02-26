Talking Rugby League: Why are some players so angry?

AFTER watching the opening round of Super League I would suggest that there is a business opportunity awaiting someone who can approach the clubs with an offer to run anger management courses.

There are at least three players who would be obvious candidates for that sort of tuition – Mikey Lewis, Harry Newman and Jackson Hastings.

All three of them are outstanding talents, and yet each of them is far too inclined to be drawn into either fighting or committing ridiculous fouls that result in a yellow card at the very least.

And in each case it can cost their teams points and even a victory.

For some reason Lewis seemed to have a bee in his bonnet about the York captain Liam Harris on Thursday night and his tripping offence was ridiculous and certainly was a factor that could have cost his Hull KR side the game, given that it was 18-6 when he went off and 18-12 when he came back.

Leeds’ Newman similarly looked very hot-headed, particularly in relation to Tesi Niu, and while he was off the field Leigh scored a try through Lachlan Lam.

And St Helens signing Hastings was yellow-carded for a ridiculously late tackle that his experience should tell him will only lead to the dressing room.

I very much like watching him play but all too often he looks primed for an argument.

I’ll look forward to seeing him play against Jake Connor when Saints play Leeds.

What’s the betting that those two will be yellow-carded together?