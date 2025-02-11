‘Home truths’ the key to Mikey Lewis and Hull KR progress

MIKEY LEWIS knows that honesty in the Hull KR dressing room could be the key to the club going one step further in 2025.

Having made the Challenge Cup Final in 2023 and the Super League Grand Final last year, but losing both, an air of expectation hangs over the Robins this season.

“People expect us to be winning things now and I am fine with those expectations on our shoulders,” said Lewis.

“We’ve just got to work hard every day to make sure we’re prepared to win something.

“It’s exciting to be in this position and it’s a privilege. It’s not just about us players, it’s all the people behind the scenes who have turned this club around over the last few years.

“There will be times throughout season where it will get tough, whether that’s losing players or losing form, but it’s about how we turn that around and Willie (Peters – coach) will always tell us some home truths when we need them.

“The Grand Final last year has been spoken about in pre-season. It was painful, but it will also do us some good.

“We will learn from it and Willie has told us what we need to improve on in those big games. We’re just all itching to get back there to put it right, and get that monkey off our back.”

But it is not just at a team level that Lewis is looking for improvement in 2025.

Fresh from his England debut against Tonga in 2023, the halfback went in to claim last season’s Man of Steel award, but he isn’t taking his rapid rise to Rugby League stardom for granted.

“There are always parts of your game that you can improve; I just have to listen to the right people to make sure I am doing that,” added Lewis.

“I have to keep playing well, keep my feet on the ground and work hard for the team.

“The people I have around me, Willie, my family and my mates will always tell me if I am getting ahead of myself. They keep me grounded and having them around is very special.

“They give me some home truths and we have some honest conversations but the key is to recognise what is being said.

“Nothing is ever just given to you. You have to work hard to be in the team. I just want to keep playing consistently well to help the team achieve what we want to achieve.”

One big addition to the Robins’ pack that could prove crucial this season is Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, who Lewis believes can have as much influence off the pitch as he can on it.

“Jared is a massive person in our team,” added Lewis.

“He doesn’t just bring experience; you can go to him about anything and he will be there for you to give you advice. He’s a good fella and that’s what he adds to the team.

“He has been there and done it, so just taking bits from him and what he does on and off the field is massive, especially for the young lads coming through.

“He is a massive icon, someone I look up to and I can’t wait to see him bash a few players around this year.”