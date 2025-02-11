Castleford Tigers fan celebration goes viral following length-of-field effort in Bradford Bulls loss

CASTLEFORD TIGERS may have disappeared from Odsal with their tails between their legs following a dismal 18-16 loss to Bradford Bulls at the weekend.

However, one celebration from a Castleford supporter – as winger Josh Simm ran the length of the field to make it 17-12 – has gone viral.

With Simm sprinting 90 metres to the line after hacking on a loose ball, the fan in the question not only jumped for joy but threw a pint of what appeared to be alcohol in the air and all over his fellow Castleford supporters.

The caption from BBC Sport reads: “This is some celebration 😂🍺”

This is some celebration 😂🍺 pic.twitter.com/yvB21tANi6 — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) February 9, 2025

However, the Tigers went on to lose that Challenge Cup Third Round fixture against Bradford, with Tex Hoy’s last minute try counting for nothing with the makeshift halfback missing the conversion to level the scores.

As it was, the Bulls recorded their first competitive victory over a top flight side since they beat Leeds Rhinos in the 2019 Challenge Cup on the same ground.