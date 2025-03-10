‘Honeymoon period is over’ declares Brian Noble after first Bradford Bulls loss

BRADFORD BULLS will focus on fixing their own issues rather than worrying about the crisis at Friday’s Challenge Cup opponents.

Brian Noble’s side travel to Salford in the fourth round and are looking to claim a second successive Super League scalp after beating Castleford at home.

Great uncertainty surrounds the Red Devils, who are currently subject to a reduced salary cap amid financial issues and players paid late after a takeover.

“Who are they going to play and not play? We probably won’t know until Wednesday,” said Noble.

“That’s the problem for everybody. Nobody has got a clue. Somebody needs to stand up and actually say what the situation is.

“All the people at Castleford were scratching their heads whether their game (with Salford) was going to go ahead. Somebody needs to say something on Monday or Tuesday.

“But that doesn’t affect us. We’re on the back of a bad performance and the only thing for us is we need to get ready for possibly their best team on Friday night, and we’ll try to do that.”

After a bright start to the campaign across all competitions under returning coach Noble, the Bulls suffered a first defeat on Saturday at Toulouse.

Noble declared that the French club, beaten Grand Finalists in each of the past two seasons, were now “the benchmark” instead of Bradford, the pre-season favourites.

“The honeymoon period is over now,” he told West Yorkshire Radio.

“They were better than us in every facet of the game. Some of the things we pride ourselves on, they were better than us at.

“In the first half we made a couple of defensive mistakes that cost us dearly, and then we didn’t execute some offensive things.

“In the second half they out-enthused us and out-scrapped us.

“The game of Rugby League is a humbling sport and if you don’t get the fundamentals right, you can be embarrassed.”