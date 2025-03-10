Ten Super League players charged including Salford Red Devils, St Helens, Castleford Tigers and Hull FC stars

Following the latest round of the Betfred Super League, the Match Review Panel have issued the following sanctions:

Adam Clune (Huddersfield Giants) – Opposition: Wigan Warriors – Grade B Reckless contact with Match Official – Fine – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3

Romain Navarrete (Catalans Dragons) – Opposition: Leeds Rhinos – Grade B Dangerous contact – Fine – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3

Kallum Watkins (Salford Red Devils) – Opposition: Castleford Tigers – Grade A Late contact on passer – No further action – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1

Chris Atkin (Salford Red Devils) – Opposition: Castleford Tigers – Grade A Dangerous Throw/Lift – No further action – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1

Chris Hankinson (Salford Red Devils) – Opposition: Castleford Tigers – Grade A Late contact on passer – No further action – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1

George Lawler (Castleford Tigers) – Opposition: Salford Red Devils – Grade A Late contact on a passer – No further action – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1

Alex Walmsley (St Helens) – Opposition: Hull KR – Grade A Trip – No further action – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1

Sauaso Sue (Hull KR) – Opposition: St Helens – Grade B Dangerous Contact – Fine – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3

Jed Cartwright (Hull FC) – Opposition: Leigh Leopards – Grade A Late contact on passer – No further action – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1

Matt Davis (Leigh Leopards) – Opposition: Hull FC – Grade B Dangerous Contact – Fine – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3