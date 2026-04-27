How Danny Walker overcame setbacks and self-doubt to be Warrington Wolves star

Danny Walker has overcome setbacks and self-doubt to become a key figure at Warrington – now he’s chasing silverware with his hometown club.

DANNY WALKER is among the current crop of local lads done good in rugby league, as one of the top stars for his hometown club Warrington Wolves.

But it was not always certain to be like that – indeed, he twice rejected the Wire, and then feared he would be on his way out before he had established himself.

The young Walker first caught the rugby bug watching his brothers play at Woolston Rovers and honed his skills at fellow Warrington clubs Rylands Sharks and Crosfields, yet it was Widnes Vikings who he joined on a scholarship.

“I was offered one from Warrington, Widnes and Salford,” he explains. “I went down to all the places and I felt a better connection with Widnes, even though I was a big Warrington fan.

“It felt right. The youth system at Warrington at the time wasn’t the best, whereas now it has come on leaps and bounds with people like Ryan O’Brien as head of youth, who was one of my coaches at Widnes.

“Phil Finney was the head of youth at Widnes at the time and I built a good connection with the town and the club.”

So much so he turned down Warrington again at 16, and little more than a year later was making his Super League debut against Leigh.

Walker says: “I remember it well as it was April Fools’ Day and I got knocked out after 14 minutes!

“I ended up underneath a tackle, felt dazed and had to come off for an HIA. I think it was Mitch Brown, Gil Dudson, Tom Olbison and Greg Burke I ended up underneath, so that was some kilos going through my head.

“After getting knocked out on my debut I thought ‘here we go’ — there was a lot of stuff in the media about me maybe being too small (he reckons he was about 70kg at the time), and I thought it might be me done.

“But Denis (Betts), our coach at the time, put a lot of trust in me. A couple of weeks later I played against Saints at home on Sky, did alright and went from there.”

Walker made 12 appearances in that 2017 season and then a further 18 the following year as Widnes were relegated out of Super League.

While he will “never not be grateful for what Widnes did for me”, and cites their senior hookers at the time, Lloyd White and ex-Kiwi Aaron Heremaia, as major influences on his development, along with then-academy coach and former Warrington star Brett Hodgson, this time the pull of the Wire could not be resisted.

“Even though I was young, it felt like a last chance to play for my hometown club,” he admits.

The chance to learn from established England hooker Daryl Clark was a big bonus, but also meant Walker was limited to 11 games, the majority for limited minutes off the bench.

By 2020, Walker — though still only 20 years old — faced a personal reckoning.

He admits: “It was tough, I’ll be honest. I struggled with it. I’d come off the back of playing a fair bit at Widnes and playing decent minutes there, then coming to Warrington where I’d play ten minutes here or 15 minutes there.

“Covid hit and we were out for a fair bit, but that let me have a conversation with myself. It was like ‘where do I want my career to go? Do I have a dig and go to where I’ve always wanted to as a young lad, try and be as successful as I can, or am I going to end up down a different path?’

“There was a bit of everything — on-field and off-field stuff. I’d maybe got a bit comfortable being in and around the town. Being a local lad, you start getting recognised more and you get comfortable with yourself.

“On the field, it was a case of ‘you need to get better, otherwise you won’t be a Warrington player for much longer’. No one said that to me but it was the sort of conversation I was having in my head. One thing I’ve always done is work hard but I’d maybe steered off the path at one point.”

That work was evident later in the season when he made 71 tackles in a game against Salford, the second-most recorded in a Super League fixture at that point.

He was still more usually the foil to Clark in the following couple of years, but his contributions were becoming more impressive and when the more experienced hooker left for St Helens at the end of 2023, there was little doubt Walker would step into the number-nine shirt.

By then he had already made a try-scoring England debut at the Halliwell Jones Stadium against France — “I scored in the last minute but when I was catching the ball from Jack Welsby’s pass I nearly fell trying to keep up with him!” — and featured in all three end-of-season wins over Tonga.

He was an unused member of Shaun Wane’s squad for the following autumn’s Samoa series and then missed out on selection for last year’s Ashes, despite training with club team-mate and England skipper George Williams in a bid to prove himself after knee surgery saw him miss most of the preceding summer.

“I’d been out for four months so I fully understood the decision from Waney,” says Walker.

“Daz has always played well for him and Jez (Litten) was coming off the back of a good year so I understood and accepted it. I was absolutely gutted, but it left a bit of fire in my belly.

“I said to my family and my coaches at Warrington, ‘that’s a feeling I never want to forget’. Some people might want to forget that feeling but I don’t want to forget how gutted I felt.

“It took me a few days to get over it but after that I was back in the gym, back running and wanting the season to start straight away.

“I want to be a part of the camps — Ashes don’t come around often and unfortunately I didn’t get to this one, but the World Cup at the end of the year is certainly what I’m striving for.”

His injury struggle — which coincided with Warrington’s slide to an eventual eighth-placed finish — made last year a disappointment after perhaps his best season to date in 2024.

As well as a place in the Super League Dream Team came strong interest from Canberra Raiders, and Walker says now: “The clubs were talking around a fee.

“They couldn’t come to an agreement but in the end they did and it was my decision as to what I wanted to do. That’s when the reality hit me.

“Don’t get me wrong, I’ve still got ambitions to one day play in the NRL, I’d love to go over there, but I felt it maybe wasn’t the right time.

“We’d had a good year in 2024 (finishing third) so I felt like the club was heading places — I felt we could go a step further.

“I said ‘would I forgive myself if I left and Warrington went on to win the Grand Final?’ That was burning in my head and is why in the end I decided to stay, got into negotiations with Warrington and signed a new four-year deal.

“I’ve always had a connection with Warrington as a club. As a local lad, to win something with them would be unbelievable.”

This season has started more encouragingly, with Warrington top on points difference after seven rounds — despite only playing six games — and Walker at the heart of it.

The hooker appears to be benefiting from new law interpretations which have seen rucks speed up considerably, but he says: “It’s tough. It’s a lot faster, with and without the ball. Things are coming at you a second or two quicker than it was before.

“Personally I’m enjoying it, it suits my sort of game. On the whole as a team, we usually play better when we play fast so it’s certainly suiting us at the minute.

“It makes for a more entertaining game. It’s going to make teams a lot tougher too, because you’ve got to be. You’ve got to be fitter, you’ve got to be faster, you’ve got to be stronger.”

It would be unfair to ask if it is Warrington’s year, of course, but how close are they to achieving the title goal that kept Walker around?

He replies: “We’ve had a good start but I’m not going to sit here and say we’ll win it this year, and I’m not going to sit here and say that we can’t, either.

“We’ll take it week by week. That’s been our thing — trying to build consistency each week and building a consistent club as a whole.”

It was not always destined to be, but Walker is now very much at the forefront.

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 520 (May 2026)