Castleford Tigers land two new signings

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have brought in two permanent recruits in the shape of Tyler Dupree and Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e.

Both have signed deals until the end of 2029 to move from France, where prop Dupree has been on loan with Toulouse Olympique and Laulu-Togaga’e playing for Catalans Dragons.

It brings to an end Dupree’s three-year spell with Wigan Warriors, where he won two Grand Finals and took his tally of England caps to three but fell out of favour late last year.

Laulu-Togaga’e, meanwhile, only joined Catalans from Hull KR ahead of this season, making seven appearances there.

Dupree, 26, said: “It was an opportunity that felt right for me at this stage of my career.

“Once I spoke to the staff and understood the direction the club’s heading in, it was an easy decision.”

Laulu-Togaga’e, 23, whose father Quentin played nine times for Castleford in 2018, said: “It’s great to be back home and closer to my family, and following in my dad’s footsteps playing for this club.”

Castleford’s director of rugby, Chris Chester, said: “I’m delighted to get both players over the line.

“Tyler competes hard in everything he does. He is a winner and gives us some much needed power up front in the pack.

“He has represented his country and we are hoping he achieves that again whilst playing at the Castleford Tigers.

“Phoenix is a quality young player who can play in a number of positions in the back line and we will use him primarily at fullback to cover the loss of Blake Taaffe (who is out for the season with an anterior cruciate ligament injury).

“He’s quick, agile and has great footwork at the line.”