How Leigh Leopards have unlocked ‘finals rugby’ early

ADRIAN LAM believes Leigh Leopards are prepared for “finals rugby” after beating St Helens for a third successive win over top-four opposition.

And despite that impressive run, the coach insisted: “I think there’s still one or two gears left in the group.

“The difference this year is we’ve been winning when players have been out. Players have come in and we’ve found a way to win games, but we haven’t been winning (with) the DNA, the identity of us as a club.

“We’ve been trying to work on trying to find that and get to that point. And it takes time, you’ve got so many new faces, but I think we’re here now. So that’s a nice thing.”

“Even today, it wasn’t the style that we normally play, but we talked about adjusting our game to suit how it may unfold, which is semi-final rugby.

“I like the way that we did that, and to have the temperament to change it up a little bit was nice and another addition to the group.

“We haven’t won here (at St Helens) for 43 years, you’re not supposed to win, are you? So coming here and doing that has been such a great achievement from everyone involved.

“I think the last two or three weeks, the rugby we’ve played has been really physical and finals rugby. We’ve gone through a really tough period but it doesn’t get easier.

“Over the last three weeks we’ve defended our errors. Obviously it was frustrating that last try off the scrum, but that was an error and we’ve let them in.

“I think the opportunities that Saints got tonight were off the back of our errors. We brought them into the game.

“That’s the last part we’ve got to fix up and when we get that, we’ll be hard to beat.”

Both of Leigh’s tries were scored by mid-season forward addition Joe Ofahengaue.

“He’s also got leadership about him,” said Lam. “He’s a strong, clear talker, which helps develop the group from where we’re currently at with so many new faces, so he’s been absolutely outstanding.

”He’s playing big minutes too, which is good. And it’s brought us a point of difference with an offload too which has helped us at times in the year.”

Lam was also full of praise for Andy Badrock, who made only his fourth Super League appearance and played an hour at centre after Keanan Brand came off with a head injury.

“I love Andy and he’s going to have some years here because he’s a local kid and he’s got a great temperament and listens and learns really well, and he’s also physical,” said Lam.

“He’s got a lot of growth left in him too, so I’m looking forward to watching him develop.”