“Are they mental?” – Sky Sports pundit Jon Wilkin slams Super League club plot

SKY SPORTS pundit Jon Wilkin has slammed Super League clubs’ plans to expand the top flight to 14 teams.

In recent weeks and months, speculation has mounted that the Super League could increase from 12 to 14 sides in a bid to improve the competition.

That has grown pace since Nigel Wood was appointed as permanent chairman of the RFL, with the likes of Leigh Leopards owner Derek Beaumont and Leeds Rhinos mogul Gary Hetherington amongst those most supportive of his return.

With negotiations for a new broadcast deal set to commence soon given their completion at the end of 2026, Wood is being tasked with steering rugby league into a new era.

But, Wilkin had a few choice words for the potential expansion of Super League to 14 teams.

“I imagine there is a plan being hatched to ditch IMG and RL Commercial,” Wilkin said on Sky Sports.

“The owners are getting their heads together. They are disgruntled and they are tipping in more money than they ever have done before.

“The irony is they want to expand to 14 teams – are they mental? As a business, your costs are inflated, and then you’re going to stretch your competition even wider.

“In my view, you narrow the competition because the pit’s not big enough. We are in a market where broadcast rights have been reduced, cost pressures all over the world for businesses are increasing and we are talking about expanding.”