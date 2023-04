SHAUN WANE has named his 40-man England squad to prepare for the 2023 international calendar.

A number of Super League clubs have a great deal of representatives whilst others have few or none at all.

Here is how many England representatives each Super League club has in Shaun Wane’s squad.

Castleford Tigers – 0

Catalans Dragons – 3

Tom Davies, Tom Johnstone, Mike McMeeken

Hull FC – 0

Hull KR – 3

Jordan Abdull, Mikey Lewis, Jez Litten

Huddersfield Giants – 3

Chris Hill, Will Pryce, Olly Wilson

Leeds Rhinos – 4

Ash Handley, Tom Holroyd, Harry Newman, Mikolaj Oledzki

Leigh Leopards – 0

Salford Red Devils – 2

Andy Ackers, Tyler Dupree

St Helens – 8

Lewis Dodd, Morgan Knowles, Matty Lees, Jonny Lomax, Tommy Makinson, Mark Percival, Alex Walmsley, Jack Welsby

Wakefield Trinity – 0

Warrington Wolves – 8

Matty Ashton, Daryl Clark, Ben Currie, James Harrison, Matty Nicholson, Josh Thewlis, Danny Walker, George Williams

Wigan Warriors – 8

Liam Farrell, Ethan Havard, Toby King, Liam Marshall, Kai Pearce-Paul, Harry Smith, Morgan Smithies, Jake Wardle