Hull KR hand new deal to Dean Hadley

HULL KR have handed a new deal to Dean Hadley.

Hadley has agreed a new two-year extension with the club, keeping the forward at Craven Park until the end of the 2025 season.

Hadley has already made 54 appearances for the Robins scoring four tries and making 154 Super League appearances in total since his debut against Catalans Dragons in 2013.

Excited to have signed a new two-year extension, Dean Hadley said: “I’m really happy to get my extension sorted early in the season so I can focus on playing week in, week out.

“Willie (Peters) has been great with me since day one. He’s set his tone on how he wants us to play and how we attack training. I think I fall into how he wants us to go about our business.

“He wants world-class effort and while I’m not the most fashionable player on the pitch, Willie is all about working hard and doing the little things well and I’ve really bought into it.

“I’ve loved it since I joined in 2019, it’s a really good environment to be in. The staff, the coaches and the players make it a great place to work everyday. More so this year with the group we have and the way we are building.

“I’m really happy to be signing on for another two years and I’m looking forward to building this season and the group achieving some success.”

Hull KR Head Coach, Willie Peters added: “We’re excited Dean has agreed to stay a further two years at the club. Dean typifies what the ‘Hull KR way’ is all about.

“He’s had his challenges over the past few seasons, but in Dean Hadley fashion, he’s worked hard, pushed through and earned his two-year extension.

“Dean’s well-liked amongst the group and certainly a teammate the boys all value on and off the field.”