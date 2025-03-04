How much money the quadruple header brought into Las Vegas

IF you haven’t been living under a rock, you will have noticed rugby league taking over Las Vegas at the weekend.

A quadruple header, featuring Wigan Warriors against Warrington Wolves, Canberra Raiders against New Zealand Warriors, Penrith Panthers against Cronulla Sharks and England Women against Australia’s Jillaroos, took Sin City by storm.

A crowd of over 45,000 (45,209 to be precise) flocked to the Allegiant Stadium on Saturday to watch Wigan, Canberra, Penrith and Australia take home wins.

But, as well as bringing in fans from all over the world, the weekend brought in an incredible amount of turnover for Las Vegas.

In fact, the Sydney Morning Herald has reported that the weekend was worth an estimated $US80 million for the American city.

No wonder, then, that the NRL and Vegas were keen to strike up a deal to ensure the extravaganza continued until 2028.