Sheffield Eagles appoint new assistant coach

SHEFFIELD EAGLES have appointed Mick Piper as a new assistant coach.

Piper has previously worked as a coach at Bradford, Wakefield and most recently Huddersfield.

He also works with Scotland’s Under-18s as an assistant coach an in rugby union with Yorkshire RFU.

Piper has been involved at Sheffield since the beginning of the year and has now formally joined Craig Lingard’s coaching team.

“I’m honoured and excited to join a club like Sheffield Eagles,” he said.

“We have a fantastic group of players who I’m looking forward to working with.

“I’m also keen to learn and develop further working alongside Craig and his experienced coaching staff.

“I appreciate the opportunity and am looking forward to having a great year.”

Lingard, the former Castleford coach appointed in December, also has Craig Huby and Paul Broadbent to assist.

Only club legend Broadbent remains from last season’s staff, when Mark Aston – now serving an 18-month coaching ban, which he is appealing – led the side with Keith Senior and Simon Brown.