How ‘Smokin’ Joe Kilroy became a cult hero in Queensland and Halifax

Queensland rugby league legend Joe Kilroy enjoyed an illustrious career in Australia and retains fond memories of his time at Halifax in the late 1980s.

WITH his handlebar moustache and blistering speed, few players were as flamboyant as Brisbane rugby league legend Joe Kilroy.

A cult hero not only in Australia, but also 12,000 miles away in Halifax, “Smokin’ Joe” had the ability to light up a game with his trademark hit and spin move all whilst lifting the fans off their seats with his every touch of the ball.

Whilst the former Brisbane Broncos winger may now be living the quiet life on the idyllic Stradbroke Island in Queensland, memories of the brilliance of Kilroy still live on amongst many rugby league fans who have never forgotten his razzle dazzle.

“I was born in Maryborough in Queensland and rugby league was all I had in life as my mum passed away when I was only an infant and I came from nothing.

“I would not say it was the most glamorous upbringing, but it is what it is and I just survived as best as I could.

“When mum died, my father was still a driller in the Simpson Desert, but he consequently signed me away to the “system” which meant you were placed in an orphanage.

“Being sent to an orphanage meant extremely strict rules and the nuns made sure you toe’d the line.

“But when you had nobody else to look after you, this is where you were placed, so I had no choice but to get through it as best as I could.”

After a heartbreaking start to his life, Kilroy’s calling would be on the rugby league field and he was a star in the making that would see the proud indigenous man become a cult hero.

“I started playing league at school back in 1971, then whilst still at the orphanage, I was able to play with the neighbouring club Norths St Josephs.

“I always loved to run and there was no better feeling than tucking the footy under the arm and just going for it.

“Then, when I hit my late teens, I signed on at the Norths Devils club and obviously impressed the coaches enough that I was eventually elevated to the A grade side.”

Kilroy became a Devils legend in the 1980 BRL Grand Final having played a pivotal role in Norths 17-15 win over Souths Magpies at Lang Park.

The game is best remembered for an all-in brawl where all 26 players were involved, with the Devils coached by Graham Lowe and captained by New Zealand immortal Mark Graham.

“That Devils side in 1980 was one of the best teams I have ever played in.

Mark Graham was just a superhuman, his strength and skills for a big man were unbelievable and we had another front rower in Campbell “Zulu” Dews who was a 6-foot 7 monster and terrifying in full flight.

“But after a while I got itchy feet and a bloke by the name of Tim Dwyer coaxed me into signing with rivals Brothers Leprechauns in 1984.

“When I was in talks with Brothers, they offered me $9,000 to sign with them for three years at $3,000 per year.

“I did not need the money as I was still working, so I said I will sign up if you buy me a new Harley Davidson upfront.

“They must have really wanted me as they agreed on the spot and the next thing you know I was rocking up to training on this beast of a machine!”

The Brothers move paid dividends for Kilroy with the Leprechauns also reaching the 1987 BRL Grand Final against Redcliffe.

Whilst also at the Leprechauns, Halifax RLFC chairman David Brooks signed Kilroy to the club whilst in Australia on holidays.

“David was a good man and I knew of Halifax because a few of the Brisbane based players such as Keith Neller and Bob Arnold had been over to play with the club and had they both gave glowing reports.

“The day Brooksy watched me play, I scored three long-range tries and after the game he offered me a deal that saw me head over in the Australian off season of 86/87.

“I loved it at Thrum Hall. The players were fantastic, the town was great and the supporters were brilliant towards me.

“I have never forgotten my time at Fax and wish I could have stayed longer, but I had to return to pre-season training with Brothers.”

With the inception of the Broncos in 1988, inaugural coach Wayne Bennett went after Kilroy to have him in his starting 13.

Bennett was the catalyst that got the best out of Kilroy and he owes the super coach everything and more.

“Wayne took me under his wing and he really looked after me. He was firm but fair and if you had a problem with anything, he would always try and fix it.

“I had a good stint at the Broncos and really enjoyed playing in a team littered with superstars.

“Wayne is without a doubt the best coach I have ever played under.”

Amongst other highlights in Kilroy’s illustrious career was being rewarded with a Queensland Maroons jersey in 1988.

“I waited so long to get that Maroons jersey and kept getting overlooked for some reason.

“But I just kept chipping away and eventually the selectors could not ignore my form anymore.

“Prior to 1988 though, I did represent Queensland on the Maroons UK tour in 1983, but to play against New South Wales was everything I imagined and more.”

These days, Kilroy is happily retired living the island life but still keeps his finger on the pulse when it comes to watching the current crop of NRL players.

“Rugby league never leaves your side. I received opportunities most players could only dream about and I grasped them with both hands.

“Looking back on my career, I would not change anything because I was paid to play a game I love and you cannot ask for any more than that.”

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 506 (March 2025)