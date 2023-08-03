How Warrington Wolves players reacted to Daryl Powell’s sacking

WARRINGTON WOLVES are on the hunt for a new head coach following the sacking of Daryl Powell and assistant coach Ryan Sheridan.

The move was prompted by a dreadful 42-6 drubbing at the hands of Wakefield Trinity last Sunday – a result that barely seemed believable after the Wolves had won their opening eight games of the 2023 Super League season.

However, form in rugby league is a funny thing and now Powell is without a job.

Being close to him for 18 months will inevitably take its toll on the players when their boss is no longer there, but how did the Warrington players react to Powell’s exit?

Here is what interim boss Gary Chambers had to say: “It was a tough day Monday for everyone,” Chambers said.

“If you think about how it was going and what the lads came into it was more about just getting them through the day.

“They obviously first and foremost played a game on the Sunday. They were sore, stiff and tired and then we had meetings early on.

“Then Daryl came back and spoke to the players and it was just like an emotional rollercoaster. So it was a tough day for some people.

“I mean the first thing I said to them is it’s important that they’re alright because they’re human beings and they all have families and their families will be worried about things as well, so it’s more about looking after the person, get them through that day and then we’ll start looking to move on with them.”

Chambers’ first baptism of fire will come on Friday night when Warrington host league leaders Catalans Dragons on Friday night – a team that the Wolves have already beaten twice in 2023.