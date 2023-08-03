Leeds Rhinos forward heads out on-loan for remainder of 2023 Super League season

LEEDS RHINOS forward Toby Warren has headed out on loan for the remainder of the 2023 Super League season.

Warren moved to Headingley on a permanent basis this season and has been a mainstay of the Reserves team this season, but will now link up with the York Knights.

He previously played at York having joined the Knights on community dual registration terms from Heworth ARLFC ahead of the 2021 season, having been a product of the Knights’ Excel Programme.

Warren signed a four-year deal with Leeds in September but has now returned to the Knights on a loan deal until the end of 2023.

Warren is in contention to feature for York this Saturday against Toulouse Olympique (6pm) at the LNER Community Stadium, as the Knights seek a fifth straight Betfred Championship victory.

Head Coach Andrew Henderson said, “I’m really pleased to have Toby back at the Club. Toby is a player that is really well thought of here at York, as a player and as a person.

“Coming into the business end of the season, I felt like it was important to bring in some reinforcements to help us give us some more depth. I’m thankful to Leeds for accommodating this loan signing for us and most importantly that Toby is really keen to come back to play for his hometown club and help us for the final push in our season.”

Warren added: “I’m buzzing to be back at York until the end of the season and I’m really excited to get back out on the field in a Knights shirt. I’m looking forward to playing at the LNER Community Stadium again and I’m excited to show everyone how far I’ve come as a player in the 10 months or so since I’ve left, having had a full pre-season and the best part of a season in a full-time environment at Leeds.”