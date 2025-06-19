How Whitehaven forward is commuting from Gloucester

WHITEHAVEN forward Daniel Spencer-Tonks is clocking up the miles to help their push up the table.

While his commute from his home city of Gloucester to Cumbria is a remarkable 530-mile round trip, the 30-year-old who is in his second spell insists there’s no club he’d rather play for.

He explained: “I have a great connection with the club, a real soft spot from when I played for them last time. For the love of the club and the support you receive from the fans, it was an easy decision to come back.

“I had a few offers locally and in the Championship, but they weren’t the right fit.

“(Coach) Ant Murray understood my decision – I live in Gloucester and have children there, so every other week I can’t make one of the Thursday sessions. He’s very accommodating with that.”

Whitehaven are currently in a period of six weeks without a home game, with Swinton the next to visit on Sunday, July 6, and have launched an initiative to enable supporters to buy tickets in advance via a new online platform to help support the club.