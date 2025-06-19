Barrow Raiders count down to big anniversary dinner

BARROW RAIDERS are counting down to their 150th anniversary dinner.

The big night is in the MKM Marquee at the club’s Northern Competitions Stadium (aka Craven Park) on Saturday week, June 28.

It’s being run in partnership with the Blue and White Knights, a consortium supporting the club in making signings.

All proceeds from the dinner will be ringfenced by the Knights for team recruitment, including the continued funding of winger Tee Ritson’s loan from St Helens.

The 29-year-old, who played for Barrow between 2019 and 2022, had notched nine tries in eleven games this year ahead of the home clash with Sheffield.

Paul Crarey’s side head to Hunslet this Sunday.

Barrow turned professional in 1897 and have appeared in five Challenge Cup finals, lifting the trophy in 1954-55 with a 21-12 win over Workington at Wembley, with halfback Willie Horne their inspiration.

In addition, they have three times reached of the old Championship Play-Off used to determine the title winners.