Huddersfield Giants aiming to break Super League attendance record when Leeds Rhinos visit

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS are set to attempt to break their Super League home attendance record when Leeds Rhinos come to town on Friday 25 August.

With plenty of other clubs this season, such as Wigan Warriors breaking their current Super League record, the Giants are targeting to break theirs that currently stands at 15,629 in late August.

This Marketing Campaign will be the largest ever attempted by the Giants, and the club has outlined its hope of being able to count on the support of the Rugby League family, press and fans alike to support their goal.

The club has slashed prices for this clash, starting from £5 and ending at £15, the cheapest value in Super League, this offer has also been extended to Leeds supporters.

Huddersfield will be attempting a number of initiatives in order to break the record with offers for all Huddersfield businesses, offers for charities, reaching out into the town centre with advertising and marketing material and slashing kids prices to just £1 everywhere in the stadium.

Media & Marketing Officer Lucas Cockshott commented on the target, saying: “As an ambitious club that wants to grow its fanbase, we realise that during the current climate, not everyone can afford to spend on a Season Card, that’s why for one special Derby Day, we’ve ensured everyone can afford to be at this game, to feel part of the Giants family.”