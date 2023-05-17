Ex-Wigan Warriors and South Sydney Rabbitohs forward George Burgess finds new club

FORMER Wigan Warriors and South Sydney Rabbitohs forward George Burgess has found a new club.

A month ago, Burgess had told League Express that he would be willing to make the move to Super League if the move was right for him and his family.

However, the hulking forward has now decided to stay in Australia, moving to defending premiers Cairns Brothers in the FNQRL.

“When this came up, it was a good follow-on, and at that stage I’d had six months off from high level training and playing, and I was getting that itch back,” Burgess told the Daily Telegraph.

“I’d been back around South Sydney doing the corporate game day stuff and I was seeing the energy again, and I felt that it might be time to get back around a footy club.

“I didn’t want to disrespect the NRL again by going in underdone.”

Brothers head of football Tim Rumford felt Burgess can be the marquee player that the club has longed for.

“We wanted to bring a marquee player, but not just for the on-field stuff,” Rumford said.

“We wanted to bring someone who could bring a professional attitude, help our players in terms of raising the standards and lead by example.

“There’s a lot of former players who have been at a high level who jump at the chance to come to the tropics and kicking back.

“But George impressed me with the way he spoke about his desire, his will to succeed and kick on for the next part of his footy and off-field life as well.

“It was a good fit for us.”