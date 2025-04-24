Huddersfield Giants announce plans for new state-of-the-art gym facility

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS Chairman Ken Davy has announced that plans have been submitted for a new state-of-the-art gym facility at the Super League club’s training ground Laund Hill.

The plans, which are currently in the public consultation stage, can be viewed on the Kirklees Council planning website and they feature the development plans of what could be the Giants’ new training facility.

Revealing the plans to a packed Supporters Meeting at Laund Hill this week, Davy said: “It is vital for Luke Robinson and the team to have a permanent gym with medical treatment and recovery rooms close to our main training pitch.

“We have therefore submitted detailed plans to Kirklees Council and hope to receive planning permission for this new facility towards the end of May.”

Davy was joined by Giants Director, Chris Taylor who said: ‘That if passed the new gym will provide an outstanding, ‘state-of-the-art’ facility for the Giants First Team, Academy, Reserves, Scholarship and Women’s team, and complement the 4g pitch which has recently been installed at Laund Hill to serve both the Giants and the wider community.”

The plans include a full-size gym, along with the treatment and recovery areas, kitchen, Team Meeting and chill out facilities.