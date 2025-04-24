Matt Peet responds to Wigan Warriors being given the least amount of penalties in Super League

WIGAN WARRIORS have been awarded just 24 penalties in Super League this year – and have conceded just 31 on the flipside.

Both of those numbers are the lowest in the top flight during the 2025 campaign so far but a deficit of seven penalties is an anomaly when considering the Warriors have scored the most points in Super League and therefore have had the ball more, on average, than most of their competitors.

When asked about the bizarre statistics, Wigan head coach Matt Peet emphasised that his side are merely aiming to control what they can control following conversations with referees’ chief Phil Bentham.

“Personally I say we try and control the controllables and we will continue to do that,” Peet said.

“The numbers speak for themselves, we have dived deeply into it. We have had some conversations with Phil Bentham and his team and we understand the difficulties.

“We have had 24 penalties this season and the numbers speak for themselves – not just this season.

“The number is very low, we don’t go out on the field to win penalties. We go out there to trouble the opposition.

“I think our attack is decent, we have some strong ball carriers and we have to keep trying to do the right things.

“We don’t want to be a team that appeals a lot as that can be a poor reflection on the team. I’m asking the same questions.”

Peet did also explain that the referees are under a lot of scrutiny with a lot of decisions needing to be made during a regular game.

“The referees have got a really difficult job and do have so much to contend with.

“I’m happy with the conversations I’ve had with Phil and I don’t want to disclose those.

“I’m comfortable with the job being good and the feedback we have been provided with.

“We’ve given away a few penalties where I think we were poor but I don’t see a massive difference sometimes.”