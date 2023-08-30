Huddersfield Giants boss Ian Watson calls for two Super League rules to be changed

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS head coach Ian Watson has called for two Super League rules to be changed.

That’s in the midst of a new television deal that has been signed that will see all Super League fixtures broadcast on TV in 2024 with a video referee at each game.

For Watson, that is massive especially when he touched upon a key decision in the 32-8 defeat to Salford Red Devils last week.

“I think it’s massive for the game going forward, it’s up to the people at the top to sort the deals out,” Watson said.

“I think we do have a good product but being televised, this isn’t an excuse or a shot at anyone, but last week Sam Halsall got a try denied in the corner and there were three markers at the ruck and one of those worked his backside off to block the referee to stop the try.

“I think games will hopefully be easier to referee if there has been some kind of error or misjudgement and that it can be picked up in big moments that can change things.”

Watson has called for two rule changes with the aid of a video referee at each game.

“Hopefully it will help to assist officials in making decisions. I would like a six again on the first tackle to be a penalty and then the captain’s challenge, I wouldn’t mind that coming in.

“People get things wrong, referees are like players and coaches, at times they do make errors.”

