Super League refereeing appointments revealed as Chris Kendall gets marquee clash

ANOTHER week of Super League action is upon us and what a weekend it promises to be.

The entertainment begins on Friday night with Chris Kendall taking charge of Wigan Warriors’ clash against Salford Red Devils with Ben Thaler taking charge of Hull KR’s fixture against Catalans Dragons.

Elsewhere on Friday night, Liam Moore will officiate Leigh Leopards’ game against Huddersfield Giants before Jack Smith is the man in charge for Castleford Tigers’ away fixture at Warrington Wolves.

Tom Grant will officiate Hull FC’s clash against Leeds Rhinos on Saturday with Marcus Griffiths taking charge of Wakefield Trinity’s clash against St Helens.

Here is the list in full:

Wigan Warriors v Salford Red Devils

01st September, KO: 20:00

M Com: K. Leyland

Referee: C. Kendall

Reserve Referee: R. Cox

Touch Judge 1: L. Rush

Touch Judge 2: M. Craven

Video Referee: T. Grant

Reserve Touch Judge: A. Williams

Time Keeper: N. Hope

Hull KR v Catalans Dragons

01st September, KO: 20:00

M Com: P. Crashley

Referee: B. Thaler

Reserve Referee: A. Belafonte

Touch Judge 1: J. Vella

Touch Judge 2: C. Worsley

In Goal: S. Jenkinson

In Goal 2: K. Moore

Time Keeper: M. Hebblethwaite

Leigh Leopards v Huddersfield Giants

01st September, KO: 20:00

M Com: P. Taberner

Referee: L. Moore

Reserve Referee: M. Smaill

Touch Judge 1: A. Moore

Touch Judge 2: A. Smith

In Goal: M. Lynn

In Goal 2: D. Arnold

Time Keeper: A. Mills

Warrington Wolves v Castleford Tigers

02nd September, KO: 15:00

M Com: A. Mills

Referee: J. Smith

Reserve Referee: L. Moore

Touch Judge 1: J. Roberts

Touch Judge 2: W. Turley

Video Referee: M. Griffiths

Reserve Touch Judge: C. Griffiths

Time Keeper: K. Leyland

Hull FC v Leeds Rhinos

02nd September, KO: 15:00

M Com: G. Kershaw

Referee: T. Grant

Reserve Referee: N. Horton

Touch Judge 1: C. Kendall

Touch Judge 2: R. Thompson

In Goal: G. Jones

In Goal 2: P. Brooke

Time Keeper: D. Milburn

Wakefield Trinity v St Helens

03rd September, KO: 15:00

M Com: P. Hewitt

Referee: M. Griffiths

Reserve Referee: B. Thaler

Touch Judge 1: J. Smith

Touch Judge 2: N. Horton

In Goal: T. Gibbs

In Goal 2: J. Stearne

Time Keeper: S. Williams