Super League refereeing appointments revealed as Chris Kendall gets marquee clash

ANOTHER week of Super League action is upon us and what a weekend it promises to be.
The entertainment begins on Friday night with Chris Kendall taking charge of Wigan Warriors’ clash against Salford Red Devils with Ben Thaler taking charge of Hull KR’s fixture against Catalans Dragons.
Elsewhere on Friday night, Liam Moore will officiate Leigh Leopards’ game against Huddersfield Giants before Jack Smith is the man in charge for Castleford Tigers’ away fixture at Warrington Wolves.
Tom Grant will officiate Hull FC’s clash against Leeds Rhinos on Saturday with Marcus Griffiths taking charge of Wakefield Trinity’s clash against St Helens.
Here is the list in full:
Wigan Warriors v Salford Red Devils
01st September, KO: 20:00
M Com: K. Leyland
Referee: C. Kendall
Reserve Referee: R. Cox
Touch Judge 1: L. Rush
Touch Judge 2: M. Craven
Video Referee: T. Grant
Reserve Touch Judge: A. Williams
Time Keeper: N. Hope
Hull KR v Catalans Dragons
01st September, KO: 20:00
M Com: P. Crashley
Referee: B. Thaler
Reserve Referee: A. Belafonte
Touch Judge 1: J. Vella
Touch Judge 2: C. Worsley
In Goal: S. Jenkinson
In Goal 2: K. Moore
Time Keeper: M. Hebblethwaite
Leigh Leopards v Huddersfield Giants
01st September, KO: 20:00
M Com: P. Taberner
Referee: L. Moore
Reserve Referee: M. Smaill
Touch Judge 1: A. Moore
Touch Judge 2: A. Smith
In Goal: M. Lynn
In Goal 2: D. Arnold
Time Keeper: A. Mills
Warrington Wolves v Castleford Tigers
02nd September, KO: 15:00
M Com: A. Mills
Referee: J. Smith
Reserve Referee: L. Moore
Touch Judge 1: J. Roberts
Touch Judge 2: W. Turley
Video Referee: M. Griffiths
Reserve Touch Judge: C. Griffiths
Time Keeper: K. Leyland
Hull FC v Leeds Rhinos
02nd September, KO: 15:00
M Com: G. Kershaw
Referee: T. Grant
Reserve Referee: N. Horton
Touch Judge 1: C. Kendall
Touch Judge 2: R. Thompson
In Goal: G. Jones
In Goal 2: P. Brooke
Time Keeper: D. Milburn
Wakefield Trinity v St Helens
03rd September, KO: 15:00
M Com: P. Hewitt
Referee: M. Griffiths
Reserve Referee: B. Thaler
Touch Judge 1: J. Smith
Touch Judge 2: N. Horton
In Goal: T. Gibbs
In Goal 2: J. Stearne
Time Keeper: S. Williams