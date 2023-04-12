Huddersfield Giants boss Ian Watson confirms lengthy spell on sidelines for two stars as well as potential debut

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS head coach Ian Watson has confirmed that two of his stars will be on the sidelines for a lengthy period.

Ashton Golding and Olly Russell will be out for three and two months respectively with Watson hinting that a potential debut could be in the offing for youngster Kieran Rush.

“He is going to be two months – eight weeks – there might be a little bit shaved off that. He got a Grade 2 hamstring, it’s worse than what we thought as was the same with Ashton Golding. Ash’s is grade 3, so he might be a little bit longer,” Watson said.

“However, Ash can do certain things that he shouldn’t be able to do with a hamstring injury that severe so he will see a specialist.

“Olly is now doing stuff in conditioning, his mindset is getting back to work and getting his head down.

“We are just missing some of the major players which could help us turn those tight losses in the wins. In some ways it gives other players opportunities to stake a claim. We are looking at it positively not negatively

“In Olly and Theo we have got Kieran Rush who is the next type of Theo or Olly type player.

“He could get his debut at some point and show us what he is about. He is very methodical in what he does and how he plays the game, he is very similar to Olly and Theo.”

Watson also confirmed that Sam Hewitt’s loan at Wakefield Trinity is now a rolling one.

“That rolls week to week, he has been going well in his own game.”