Huddersfield Giants boss Luke Robinson gives brutal prognosis on Niall Evalds injury

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS head coach Luke Robinson has given a brutal prognosis on Niall Evalds’ injury after the fullback made his debut against Salford Red Devils.

The Giants went down 23-10 in a woeful performance, with the defeat consigning Huddersfield to the bottom of the Super League table.

However, things have gone from bad to worse for Robinson’s side on the injury front, with the Huddersfield boss revealing that Evalds has broken his foot.

“It looks like he has broken his foot and he doesn’t know how,” Robinson said on Sky Sports after the game.

“I was really excited to get Niall onboard, he is an unbelievable player and I thought he would add a lot to our team.

“He hasn’t even trained with us because of the short turnaround from Sunday to Thursday. He did eight sets – four in attack and four in defence and he has managed to break his foot and doesn’t know how.

“We are hoping it isn’t broke but the physios and doctors looked at it and thought it was broke.

“He came off at half-time in agony.”

The Giants could see the return of Dane Gagai for next week though, Robinson confirmed.