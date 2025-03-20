Daryl Powell reveals Oliver Pratt almost joined another club as Wakefield Trinity boss hails young centre

DARYL POWELL has revealed that rising young star Oliver Pratt almost joined the York Knights at the end of 2023.

A product of Trinity’s youth system, Pratt featured 11 times for York during the 2023 Championship campaign, scoring six tries as the Knights made it to the play-offs.

Despite being on-loan at York, the centre almost signed a permanent deal before opting to stay with Wakefield – a decision which he is now reaping the rewards of.

Pratt, who has been superb in the opening four rounds of Super League, has not looked out of place in the top flight after registering 18 tries in 34 games for Trinity in the Championship in 2024.

And Powell has hailed the 20-year-old for the way in which he has adapted to Super League.

“He’s had two really good games and he is a player that is growing all the time.

“He is really open to be coached, Michael Shenton has been working with all our centres and we have some good depth there.

“Pratty has been outstanding, he has come in and done an excellent job. It’s all about being consistent for him now.

“He actually almost signed for York and now he’s playing each week in Super League. He’s pretty down to earth – you don’t need to bring him down because he is level-headed.”

Pratt signed a new four-year deal with Wakefield towards the back end of 2024 as a reward for his superb performances in the Championship.