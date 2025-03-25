Huddersfield Giants boss Luke Robinson ‘interested’ in Salford Red Devils players

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS head coach Luke Robinson has admitted he is “interested” in signing Salford Red Devils players, but that he is unsure whether the Super League club could sign any due to the salary cap.

The financial issues at the Salford Community Stadium have been raging for months with Marc Sneyd already having left for Warrington Wolves and others such as Nene Macdonald, Tim Lafai and Brad Singleton being linked with moves away.

The club still remains under special measures whilst Salford head coach Paul Rowley still has to choose a squad from a £1.2 million sustainability cap for tomorrow night’s fixture against the Giants.

And it’s fair to say that Robinson, who is still waiting for his first win in Super League as a head coach, is a big fan of some of the Red Devils’ stars.

“I think some of their players are immense and would actually get in the top four teams so we are obviously interested

“The issue is not if we do want them but can I have them and that’s a question for the club and the salary cap and where we sit currently

“If someone like that could be available I’m not sure if that would be a possibility at this moment in time.”

The Giants recently added Hull KR fullback Niall Evalds on a season-long loan.