Jordan Case keen to add experience on North Wales Crusaders return

NORTH WALES CRUSADERS have signed versatile forward Jordan Case from Swinton on a deal until the end of 2026.

The 31-year-old had a spell with the club in 2018 and was part of the Swinton team who won promotion from League One in 2023.

He said: “I’m pleased to be joining the Crusaders for my second spell with the club.

“I’ve got some hard work to do now in order to get myself match-fit and ready for selection, but hopefully I can add some experience to the squad.

“With the group of players Foz (coach Carl Forster) has put together, I’m sure this team can go on to have a special year.”

Case came through the Academy system at St Helens, and made more than 100 appearances for Rochdale.

Forster added: “Jordan is another great capture for the club. He’s experienced at this level and the level above.

“He was outstanding for Swinton last season in the Championship, and I’m hoping we can see the best of him in a Crusaders shirt.