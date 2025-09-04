Huddersfield Giants boss Luke Robinson outlines clear favourites for Super League glory at Old Trafford

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS head coach Luke Robinson believes it would be “really hard” to look past both Hull KR and Wigan Warriors to be battling it out at Old Trafford for the Super League Grand Final at the end of the 2025 campaign.

Rovers and Wigan competed in the 2024 version, with the Warriors running out 9-2 winners courtesy of a scintillating Bevan French score and Harry Smith’s boot.

Both KR and the Warriors haven’t had it all their own way this campaign, but both are still sitting pretty in the top two places on the Super League ladder.

Leeds Rhinos are third, two points behind Wigan, whilst Leigh Leopards and St Helens are hot on their heels, but Robinson believes that KR and Wigan will be hard to beat.

“I can’t see past Wigan and Hull KR,” Robinson said.

“But when St Helens’ forward pack are on, they are one of the most dominant physically in the competition as we saw against us so I can see them causing problems in the play-offs.

“It’s really hard to go past Hull KR and when Bevan French is back in that Wigan side, it makes it difficult to look past Wigan.

“They had a bit of a blip last year when Jai Field and Bevan French were out and then everyone knows what happened when they came back in.

“Those are the two out-and-out favourites but Leeds, with the way they are playing and the form they are in, it wouldn’t surprise me either.”