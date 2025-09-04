Castleford Tigers forward ruled out for remainder of Super League season as Chris Chester makes Hull KR admission

CASTLEFORD TIGERS forward Tom Amone will not play again for the West Yorkshire club in 2025, interim head coach Chris Chester has confirmed.

Amone has been one of Castleford’s most consistent players since joining from the Canterbury Bulldogs midway through the campaign, but the former Leigh Leopards man is another casualty on the Tigers’ injury list.

That being said, Chester has explained that the injury isn’t as bad as it originally looked.

“It doesn’t look as bad as first feared,” Chester said. “We thought he would require surgery, he’s had a CT scan and he is still in a boot but we thought it was a stress fracture – it’s turned out it’s not.

“I don’t know the medical word for it but I just know that it’s very uncomfortable at the minute but we know he’ll play no further part in the rest of this season.”

Chester did have some good news for Hull KR fans, though, with Amone thought to be ready for pre-season with his new club for 2026.

“I think he’ll be fine for that.

“If Hull KR get to the Grand Final it will probably be back end of November when they go in. He’ll go home, he’ll get some time at home, and he’s got a rehab programme that he knows he’s got to do. We’ll spend these next couple of weeks with Tom.”

The Castleford chief had kind words to say about Amone.

“What I will say about Tom is that he’s a fantastic guy, he’s been an unbelievable signing for me but he’s been an unbelievable leader for Castleford Tigers as well.

“Every time he goes on that field he wants to be the best version of Tom Amone and go and hurt people.

“I’m just disappointed that he doesn’t get the send off that he wanted, I think he really deserved it.

“He’s given everything for this club in a short space of time so I’ll be sad to see him leave.”